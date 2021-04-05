4 woman, a man detained for creating ruckus at UP minister's office, misbehaving with him: Police

Four women and a man were taken into custody Monday for allegedly causing a commotion at the camp office here of Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and ''misbehaving'' with him, police said.

Witnesses said the woman also allegedly threw chairs around as they were not happy with the minister's response to their grievances on the release of grant money for school students. They created a ruckus and misbehaved with him and his supporters, said Ballia Kotwali in-charge Bal Mukund Mishra.

Advertisement

The women on their part have accused BJP workers present at the camp office for the commotion.

The women had gone there to meet the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs to press their demand of releasing grant for children in private schools. The minister took their applications and also spoke to the district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) over the phone, but the woman were not happy with this and surrounded the minister, Mishra said.

Witnesses said the women demanded an immediate release of grant money.

Upon being informed, several police officers including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) rushed to the spot soon to restore order, the Kotwali in-charge said.

Five people, including four women, have been taken into custody by the Mahila police station, he said.

He said that no complaint has been received yet. Necessary action will be taken after registering a case on getting a complaint, he said.

Speaking to journalists later, the minister described the incident as a "sponsored" one and termed women's outrage a part of ''conspiracy''. He said that as per their demand, an attempt was made to solve their problem by reaching out to the authorities concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)