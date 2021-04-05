Collective effort needed to make India Vishwa Guru: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said everyone will have to work collectively to take India to the top of the world and make it a 'vishwa guru'.

Addressing a programme at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya to mark the golden jubilee of Shantikunj, Bhagwat said both RSS and Gayatri Pariwar, which runs the university, are preparing individuals capable of contributing to nation building.

''We all need to work collectively to make India a Vishwa Guru,'' he said.

He called upon everyone to do things in the spirit of ''Sarve Bhawantu Sukhinah'' (may all be happy) as that leads to contentment of the soul.

Bhagwat was welcomed at the dais by DSVV pro-vice chancellor Chinmay Pandya.

Earlier during the day, the RSS chief worshipped the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and took a dip in the river praying for peace and prosperity in the world, end to coronavirus and successful conduct of the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Praising Ganga Sabha for the arrangements at Har ki Pairi, Bhagwat said the spirit of service alone leads to the development of a nation.

