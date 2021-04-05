122 youths trained for self-employment in J&K

A batch of 122 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after a three-week entrepreneurship development programme held at different districts, an official said on Monday.

The training programme was simultaneously conducted at JKEDI district centres in Reasi, Kishtwar, Kulgam and Anantnag. The purpose was to provide training facilities at their doorstep so that the scheme would cover maximum unemployed youth, the spokesperson said.

The institute also imparted special sectoral training to the trainees during the three-week course, the spokesperson said.

The institute trained the candidates in manufacturing, services and agri-allied sectors under the Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) of the Ministry of Rural Development.

The programme is aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement, basic business concepts and self-development training to aspiring entrepreneurs, he said.

In the next phase, the detailed project reports of the trained candidates would be formulated by the institute, followed by preparation of financial appraisals and another related process for disbursement of funds to enable the qualified candidates to establish their business ventures. PTI TAS HMB

