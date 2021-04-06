Left Menu

Students go on rampage in Sambalpur univ demanding online semester exam due to COVID

Tension prevailed in Sambalpur University campus after some students ransacked the administrative building of the varsity Tuesday demanding online examination of the third semester of the plus three courses of the university.

The situation turned so violent that the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the agitating students.

Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Sanjiv Mittal said, ''At around 12 noon, we heard a high intensity sound, as if a bomb has exploded outside the administrative building.

''When we went outside to see what had happened, we saw that some youths were ransacking the administrative building.

They wanted to meet the vice-chancellor.

''When I talked to them, they handed me a memorandum and said that they wanted the examination to be held in online mode. I told them that we could discuss it in the office. But they refused to cooperate and continued ransacking.

''Subsequently, we informed the police. When police chased them away, they went on vandalising whatever came on their way while escaping. We have also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard,'' the VC said.

The irate students broke air coolers, table, chairs, reception desk, and window glasses besides many other things of the administrative building.

A teacher of the varsity, Biswajit Satpathy also sustained injuries in the incident.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Burla, S. Dash said that students of different colleges of Bargarh district had come to the varsity.

They staged protest on the premises of the varsity without any prior information. They also ransacked the administrative building and manhandled some staffs of the varsity. Police had to chase then away.

Four agitators have been detained and the CCTV footage is being verified, he said adding that two platoon police forces have been deployed at the varsity to prevent any untoward incident.

An agitator, Ankit Sahu said that he is a student of Plus-III second year student of T.F. College in Bargarh. All our classes were held in online mode.

And now when the COVID cases are rising across the state, the varsity authorities have issued notice that the third semester examination would be held through offline mode from April 27.

''It will put the students at the risk of coronavirus infection. We want the varsity authorities to conduct the examination through online mode for the safety and security of the students'', he said.

The Sambalpur University Teachers Association (SUTA) has condemned the act of violence and appealed to the parents and students of the varsity to cooperate with the university administration to help them discharge their duties unhindered.

