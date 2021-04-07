Invest in research, digitalisation to build knowledge-based economies: Pak FM to D-8 countries

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged a group of developing Muslim countries to build knowledge-based economies by investing in research and digitalisation.

Qureshi, who led the Pakistan delegation, was addressing the 19th Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers hosted by Bangladesh in virtual format. Foreign Ministers and representatives of all D-8 member states - Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey - attended the meeting.

D-8 Secretary General Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari briefed the meeting on the activities and new initiatives undertaken by D-8 Secretariat since the last Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM)held in 2018.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said Qureshi in his address emphasised that partnerships and collaborations in investing in youth education, skills and training, harnessing technology, and promoting innovation were crucial for socio-economic prosperity.

It said Qureshi "urged the D-8 member states to promote knowledge-based economies, expand expenditure on research and development, and focus on rapid digitalisation to remain competitive." Qureshi said the D-8 decisions and initiatives should be effectively implemented in order to achieve the goals and objectives of the organisation. He stated that the adoption of Dhaka Declaration and D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 will set clear priorities of the organisation to achieve its true potential, it said.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to D-8 objectives and vision and highlighted Pakistan's role as an active D-8 member.

Pakistan hosted the 8th D-8 Summit in 2012 which adopted two landmark documents including D-8 Charter and Global Vision. The 15th and 16th CFM Sessions were also hosted by Pakistan in 2012 and 2013.

The 19th CFM was preceded by the 43rd Session of the D-8 Commission on 5-6 April 2021, and will be followed by the 10th D-8 Summit on Thursday ( April 8). The summit is the highest organ of the D-8, followed by the CFM which is convened on an annual basis.

D-8 was established in 1997 to promote development cooperation among member countries and is headquartered in Istanbul.

