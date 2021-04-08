Vice prez takes up with MoE order issued to discontinue CESCT in Nellore

Taking note of an order issued to discontinue the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) in Nellore, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took up the issue with the Union Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education secretary clarified that the order issued by the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) had since been withdrawn and the revised office memorandum was issued on April 5.

It was also clarified that there was ''absolutely no policy decision'' to abolish the existing classical language centres or dilute their effectiveness, officials of the Vice President Secretariat said quoting the Education Ministry top brass.

