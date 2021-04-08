Left Menu

Ousted Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject the military's envoy

"We believe the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta and we also would like to urge the UK government to send them back," the ambassador said through his spokesman who read out his statement in English. In a letter to the British foreign ministry from the Myanmar embassy, seen by Reuters, those in control of the embassy said that deputy ambassador Chit Win had taken over as charge d'affairs as of April 7.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:52 IST
Myanmar's ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by representatives of the military, urged the British government on Thursday not to recognise the junta's envoy and to send them back to Myanmar. In a move that could have implications for Myanmar's diplomats across the world, the ambassador was locked out of his own embassy on Wednesday by his deputy at the behest of the Myanmar military which seized power in February.

"The ambassador has been recalled by the Myanmar military regime - since then he has stopped following instructions from the Myanmar foreign ministry," Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn said through a spokesman. "We believe the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta and we also would like to urge the UK government to send them back," the ambassador said through his spokesman who read out his statement in English.

In a letter to the British foreign ministry from the Myanmar embassy, seen by Reuters, those in control of the embassy said that deputy ambassador Chit Win had taken over as charge d'affairs as of April 7. Kyaw Zwar Minn was recalled on March 9, the letter said. Kyaw Zwar Minn said through his spokesman that "he had full faith that the UK government will continue to demonstrate their rejection of the unlawful military regime."

"He is trying to walk in the middle ground but there is no doubt which is the right side: the military council has killed nearly 600 people including 48 children," the ambassador said. "We call on the UK government specifically to refuse to work with the charge d'affairs Chit Win that the military council have nominated or any other ambassador that they might try to nominate in future," the ambassador said.

