France says maturity extension is priority under G20 debt treatment pact

The priority in debt restructuring negotiations to be held under a new common G20-Paris Club framework will go to extending maturities, although the door is not closed to other solutions, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, Le Maire said that the first creditor committee will meet in coming days under the new common framework.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)