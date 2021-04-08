Jamia Milia constitutes committees to control COVID-19

The Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday constituted three committees as part of their COVID-19 control efforts, including vaccination on the campus, according to a university circular.

The committees include a 'corona committee', a 'monitoring committee', and a 'Vaccination camp committee'. The decision comes a day after a meeting between the committee of deans and faculties and other university officials, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 case in the city.

"All the students are advised to stay at home and avoid physical presence for their academic work, library, laboratory, unless very essential to compete the academic activities.

"The monitoring committee shall closely monitor the situation in the university campus. Based on its assessment of the situation, the committee shall advise the university administration for taking necessary steps to curb the menace of the pandemic," the circular said. The vaccination camp committee that has been constituted by the vice-chancellor, will decide the venue of the camp and its duration as early as possible, it added.

