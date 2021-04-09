Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

5:08 p.m.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

4:41 p.m.

36 more die of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, 9,587 more infected: Official.

4:30 p.m.

Seventy-five of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses, BMC sources said.

4:17 p.m.

In talks with Indian government for clinical trial of single shot vaccine: Johnson & Johnson.

3:58 p.m.

COVID-19 curbs: Hotels, restaurants permitted home delivery in Mumbai.

3:03 p.m.

Maharashtra has vaccinated 93,45,052 beneficiaries against COVID-19 so far, the state health department said.

2:33 p.m.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

1:46 p.m.

Open up COVID-19 inoculation to 'everyone who needs it', halt vaccine exports: Rahul Gandhi to PM.

1:29 p.m.

Odisha reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

1:07 p.m.

UK sets out traffic light system to reopen COVID-restricted foreign travel.

1:01 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports. 12:53 p.m.

18 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,149 12:32 p.m.

As the country reels under a second wave of COVID-19, the demand for ventilators has again shot up with suppliers getting busy in scaling up production of the life-saving device, industry officials say.

12:15 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 16,873, a health official said.

11:45 a.m.

Railway stops sale of platform tickets at 6 long-distance train stations, including Mumbai CSMT, to curb rush in view of COVID-19 11:27 a.m.

Several vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses, BMC sources said.

11:13 a.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the export of COVID-19 vaccines, and asked if it is right to do so and put the lives of countrymen in danger.

10:31 a.m.

Priyanka Gandhi bats for online exams, says CBSE irresponsible to force students to take exams.

10:23 a.m.

COVID-19: India logs highest daily spike of over 1.31 lakh cases.

10:12 a.m.

UN team in India supporting authorities to safely reopen schools, continue remote education: UN spokesperson.

10:06 a.m.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 9,79,608, while 1,19,13,292 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.

10:04 a.m.

Thane district of Maharashtra records 5,167 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths.

10:03 a.m.

Single-day rise of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 780 fatalities push India's infection tally to 1,30,60,542, death toll to 1,67,642: Government.

9:19 a.m.

A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said 5:26 a.m.

Serum Institute of India refunds South Africa for undelivered COVID-19 vaccines. 1:24 a.m.

Minuscule percentage of eligible people got CODID vaccine in Manipur: CM.

