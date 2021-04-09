Left Menu

Tripura suspends classes for standard 1, 2 following surge in COVID cases

The number of active cases was 87non Thursday.Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was infected by the virus on Wednesday while his deputy, Jishnu Devbarma, tested positive for the disease the following day.The state government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all gymnasiums.It has also been decided that the attendance in government meetings would not exceed 20 people and a minimum gap of one meter must be maintained in those events.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:57 IST
The Tripura government on Friday suspended classes of standard 1 and 2 in all schools across the state for an indefinite period following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Students of classes 3 and 4 would now attend classes on alternate days from next week, the minister said.

However, the classroom teaching from class five onwards will continue as usual and hostels of educational institutions will remain open, Nath told reporters.

Schools reopened for students in Tripura in various phases since December 8 last year after they were closed in the wake of the pandemic in March.

The minister said that sports competitions and gathering of students in educational complexes will not be allowed.

These decisions have been made following a surge in Covid 19 cases in the state, he said.

''Even as the Covid situation is better in our state than any other state in the country, we do not want to take any risk,'' said Nath, also the cabinet spokesperson.

The state now has 116 active COVID-19 cases while the total caseload is 33,644. Altogether 390 patients died and 33,080 people recovered from the disease, an official said on Friday. The number of active cases was 87non Thursday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was infected by the virus on Wednesday while his deputy, Jishnu Devbarma, tested positive for the disease the following day.

The state government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all gymnasiums.

It has also been decided that the attendance in government meetings would not exceed 20 people and a minimum gap of one meter must be maintained in those events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

