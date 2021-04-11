Unemployed teacher jumps into canal during protest march, rescued

An unemployed teacher jumped into a canal during a protest march here and was rescued by divers on Sunday, police said.

He was part of a group of teachers who had qualified the B.Ed-Teachers Eligibility Test. The group had taken out the march in the city demanding they be given jobs at state-run schools and it was slated to culminate at the chief minister's residence in Patiala.

However, the march was foiled by police, which used mild force to disperse the protesters. The teachers, later blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway near Passiana. Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she was deeply hurt to see the plight of teachers in Punjab. “Deeply hurt to see the plight of teachers in Punjab. Running from pillar to post asking for their basic right : Jobs to feed their families. This is the least we can do for them. Support Teachers,” Kaur, a member of the ruling party in the state and wife for former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)