JIBS organizes International Scientific Conference on "Mental Health, Well-Being and Loneliness during COVID-19"

PTI | India | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:51 IST
More than 300 international academics, research scholars and multidisciplinary professionals exchanged experiences and research results about mental health during the pandemic. April 12th, 2021: Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), O.P. Jindal Global University in collaboration with Free International University of Moldova organized the International Scientific Conference on ''Mental Health, Well-Being and Loneliness during COVID-19'' from April 09-10.

As the pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of people across the world, the conference aimed to discuss, analyze and suggest ways to alleviate the toll it has had on the health care systems and mental health of the general populace.

More than 300 international academics, scientists, research scholars, multidisciplinary professionals, practitioners, social workers, and students from around the globe exchanged and share their experiences and research results on varying topics of mental health and well-being.

Speaking during the virtual session, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) emphasized the need to bring up the issue of mental health in everyday conversations especially during the current global mental health crisis. ''In a world where pandemic has completely ravaged our day to day lives, the conference aimed to find methods and tools in coping with the feelings of anxiety, depression, burnout, fatigue, loneliness, and frustration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Dr. Sahni said.

Dr. Sahni also highlighted the drastic changes in the psychological & social aspects of behavior among people because of the COVID-19 crisis and ways to alleviate them during the pandemic. '' There is a need to understand the increasing demand for mental health services. Prior to the pandemic, there was already an acute underfunding of mental health, but now the situation is aggravating,'' he added.

Dr. Derick Hall Lindquist, Vice Dean of the newly established Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC) presented the virtual welcome address during the conference whereas Dr. Nelly Balode, Head of Psychology and Educational Sciences Department, Free International University of Moldova conducted a special session accentuating need to raise awareness about mental health especially during the global pandemic. Dr. Balode praised the role of Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences in applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping and social psychology.

Established in 2014, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations.

