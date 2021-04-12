IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Punjab Kings Innings KL Rahul c Tewatia b Sakariya 91 Mayank Agarwal c Samson b Sakariya 14 Chris Gaylec Stokes b Parag 40 Deepak Hooda c Parag b Morris 64 Nicholas Pooran c Sakariya b Morris 0 Shahrukh Khan not out 6 Jhye Richardson c Morris b Sakariya 0 Extras: (W-4 NB-2) 6 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 1/22 2/89 3/194 4/201 5/220 6/221 Bowling: Chetan Sakariya 4-0-31-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-45-0, Chris Morris 4-0-41-2, Shreyas Gopal 3-0-40-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-12-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-25-0, Riyan Parag 1-0-7-1, Shivam Dube 1-0-20-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

