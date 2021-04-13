Reports of shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school with multiple victims - police

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school, with at least several victims.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time," Knoxville police said on Twitter. Television news images showed police and fire crews surrounding Austin-East High School in east Knoxville.

Local 10 News reported that the school had been placed under a "hard lockdown" and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)