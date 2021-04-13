Left Menu

We believe as platform-based online learning increasingly gains traction, skill-based education in their native language is emerging as the choice for students and employers, Learnvern Founder and Chief Executive Officer Niral Modi said in a statement. The funding will be used to upgrade the technology with stronger web and mobile platforms, while also creating more courses in different languages to engage more students, he added.

Ahmedabad-based Edtech platform LearnVern on Tuesday said it has raised over USD 1 million funding from undisclosed international investors, which will be used to upgrade technology.

“We are excited about the funding as it comes at a time when we are looking to scale and reach out to over 4 crore students studying in colleges across India. We believe as platform-based online learning increasingly gains traction, skill-based education in their native language is emerging as the choice for students and employers,'' Learnvern Founder and Chief Executive Officer Niral Modi said in a statement. The funding will be used to upgrade the technology with stronger web and mobile platforms, while also creating more courses in different languages to engage more students, he added. ********************* Pvt sector must take lead in Indo-Bhutan-Bangladesh trade through inland waterways: CUTS Intl *The private sector must take the lead in Indo-Bhutan-Bangladesh trade through inland waterways in the Brahmaputra basin, research firm CUTS International said on Tuesday.

The issue was discussed during a webinar on - Indo-Bhutan-Bangladesh Consultation on Trade and Inland Waterways Navigation in the Brahmaputra Basin.

Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director, CUTS International said it was aimed to capture the issues of traders, understand the implications of COVID-19 on trade and inland navigation, connect the traders and the government officials.

