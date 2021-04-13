Left Menu

Classes to continue in online mode; 50 per cent staff to attend office: Jamia Millia Islamia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)

Classes in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be conducted in online mode only, the institution said in a set of guidelines on Tuesday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Effective immediately, the university, however, allowed research scholars to continue their academic work with the consent of their supervisors.

''Teaching/learning for undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the online mode only in all the faculties, departments, centres and institutions of the University,'' the notice said.

''The research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of the respective supervisor/head of the department, strictly adhering to the prescribed SOP for COVID-19 issued by the Government of India and the DDMA,'' it added.

The university said final-year students will be allowed in ''small batches'' to visit their ''respective colleges/centres/departments for their laboratory/practical/skill/library and related activities'' in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

''All Group 'A' officers and in-charge of the section shall attend their offices, adhering to the proposed guidelines by the MHA,'' it notified.

The university also decided that ''staggered working hours and 50 per cent staff shall attend the office on working days and the remaining staff shall work from home as per the roster prepared by the Assistant Registrars Section Officers In-charge etc''.

Staff staying in containment zones must inform and apply for suitable leave, it added.

Since the university does not have a ''proper quarantine facility'', any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 ''should inform the university and maintain complete isolation'', the notice stated.

It also urged all the eligible employees to ''get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure''.

''Personal visit to the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Office and Controller of Examinations and other Offices of Jamia by the employees may be avoided as far as possible,'' it said.

