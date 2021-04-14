Left Menu

Khattar pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:53 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, saying he spent his life for the uplift of the poor and underprivileged.

On the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Khattar inaugurated through video conference two hostels named after Swami Vivekananda and Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar built at a cost of Rs 17.19 crore on the premises of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonipat.

Addressing a webinar after the inauguration ceremony from Chandigarh, the chief minister said it was a privilege for him to inaugurate these two hostels, one for girls and one for boys.

''By inaugurating these hostels on the premises of the university named after Dr B R Ambedkar, Haryana has paid tribute to him in the most befitting manner. I hope that the students who pass out from this institution will imbibe the values and teachings of Dr Ambedkar and further contribute in envisioning the dream and path shown him,'' Khattar said, according to an official statement here.

Paying a homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Khattar said Ambedkar gave us such a Constitution which has taught us the priceless concept of unity in diversity.

''While drafting the Constitution of India, Dr Ambedkar envisioned a prosperous and a strong India where everyone is treated equally and is given equal rights and justice,'' the chief minister said.

He said Ambedkar spent his life for the uplift of the poor and underprivileged.

''Dr Ambedkar was a highly learned person. He was inclined towards education from his young age. Even in those times he had stocked his personal library with more than 50,000 books,'' he said.

He said when Ambedkar was appointed as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Constituent Assembly, he prioritized to ensure that the gap between the different classes of the society was completely eradicated so as to uphold the integrity and unity of the country.

He also touched upon several schemes initiated by the BJP-led government in the past six years aimed at uplift of the poor and weaker sections of society.

A key architect of India's constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

He was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990. PTI SUN VSD CK

