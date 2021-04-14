Left Menu

10th state board exam will take place, say K'taka govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:04 IST
10th state board exam will take place, say K'taka govt

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on cancelling the State board 10th standard exam.

This comes against the backdrop of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelling the 10th standard and postponing the 12th standard examinations due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar issued a statement saying: ''The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will take place from June 21.'' The statement further said no decision like the CBSE has been taken.

However, keeping in view the situation in future, an appropriate decision would be taken, the Minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Karnataka was among the few states, which had last year successfully conducted the 10th class and second year pre- university exams even when the coronavirus cases were at it peak.

But other States opted to give promotion to all the students.

The Karnataka government, particularly Kumar, has been maintaining that the 10th and 12th standard exams are crucial for the students' academic growth as the board exams decide their future.

The State had even arranged free transport for the students to reach the exam centres and reserved rooms for those who have tested COVID-19 positive to appear for the exam last year.

The initiative taken by the State government was widely applauded.

This year, however, the pandemic marred the academic activities of the children.

Though many children were able to attend online classes, many under-privileged children did not get the opportunity to get proper education this year.

According to Education Department, many girls were married off by their parents in north Karnataka while boys were forced to work as labourers as there were no classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

Irans president on Wednesday called his countrys decision to dramatically increase its uranium enrichment after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site an answer to your evilness, saying Israel hoped to derail ongoing talks aimed at reviving Tehr...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta banking on big-name magic to keep European dream alive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to consider the prospect of missing out on European football next season and called on his players to create magical moments in Thursdays Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague....

Arrested Suez ship fit for onward passage, manager says

The cargo vessel that blocked global shipping in the Suez Canal and is caught in a legal dispute in Egypt is fit to sail once approval is given, its technical manager said on Wednesday.The Ever Given was declared suitable for onward passage...

Russia says US plan for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal, risks escalation -Ifax

Russias foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.U.S. President Joe Biden p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021