Left Menu

Boxing: Indians enjoy second consecutive all-win day at youth world championship

It was a second successive all-win day for Indian boxers at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland with two from the womens contingent advancing to the quarterfinals after clinching dominating triumphs.Poonam 57kg and Vinka 60kg won their bouts comprehensively to make the last-eight stage on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:09 IST
Boxing: Indians enjoy second consecutive all-win day at youth world championship

It was a second successive all-win day for Indian boxers at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland with two from the women's contingent advancing to the quarterfinals after clinching dominating triumphs.

Poonam (57kg) and Vinka (60kg) won their bouts comprehensively to make the last-eight stage on Wednesday. While Poonam defeated Hungary's Beata Varga, Vinka sailed past Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tara Bohatjuk.

Both the bouts were stopped by the referee before the three rounds could be completed. In the men's draw, Asian youth silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) advanced to the second round after a comprehensive 5-0 win over Slovakia's Miroslav Herceg.

Next up for him is Uzbekistan's Akhmadjon Akhmedov, who got a bye in the opening round.

In the 91kg category, Vishal Gupta notched up a comfortable unanimous victory over Bulgaria's Georgi Stoev to enter the round of 16. He will square off against Croatia's Borna Loncaric. Also entering the pre-quarters was Vikas (52kg) after getting the better of Bulgaria's Yasen Radev. His was also a 5-0 win.

India have fielded a 20-member team -- 10 men and as many women -- in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voting begins for first phase of UP Panchayat polls

Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, commenced on Thursday in 18 districts. Polling, with ballot papers, began from 7 am and will go on till 6 pm with COVID-19 protocols in place. Vijay Kumar Mishra, Res...

TSMC's Q1 profit up 19%, beats market estimates

Taiwans TSMC posted a 19.4 rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by demand for high-end chips from people splurging on devices during COVID-19 and from Apple Incs new iPhone.Net profit for January-Ma...

Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

Cambodias leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning we will die unless we act responsibly. With the vaccination campaign still at an earl...

Plea in SC seeks direction to RBI for incentive packages, interim relief for small scale business commercial borrowers

A writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the RBI to issue instructions and guidelines to initiate incentive packages and interim relief for the commercial borrowers attached into small scale business in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021