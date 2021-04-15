Left Menu

176-year-old time capsule revealed in cross on Hungarian cathedral

The cross on top of Hungary's largest church, the magnificent Esztergom Cathedral, has been hiding a 176-year-old time capsule that was only recovered during renovation work this year. The sealed copper canister was inside the cross on the 100-metre dome, the highest in Hungary, which survived being bombed during World War Two. The container was also badly damaged by shrapnel but when they opened it, historians discovered documents in near-perfect condition relating to the cathedral's construction. Csaba Torok, director of the Cathedral's Treasury, said the papers gave a rare glimpse of the time when the church was built from 1822 onwards.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:40 IST
176-year-old time capsule revealed in cross on Hungarian cathedral

The cross on top of Hungary's largest church, the magnificent Esztergom Cathedral, has been hiding a 176-year-old time capsule that was only recovered during renovation work this year.

The sealed copper canister was inside the cross on the 100-metre dome, the highest in Hungary, which survived being bombed during World War Two. The container was also badly damaged by shrapnel but when they opened it, historians discovered documents in near-perfect condition relating to the cathedral's construction.

Csaba Torok, director of the Cathedral's Treasury, said the papers gave a rare glimpse of the time when the church was built from 1822 onwards. The cylindrical capsule was placed in the cross in 1845 by Archbishop Jozsef Kopacsy and chief architect Jozsef Hild, who took over after his predecessor was murdered.

"Archbishop Kopacsy knew he would not be able to complete the construction in his lifetime, so when the cross was finished he wanted to leave inside an imprint of the memory of the builders and of that era," Torok said. The best moment was when they found the documents: one depicting milestones in the construction and a book containing names of clergymen and parishes.

"These were last touched by human hands when they were placed there 176 years ago, so somehow we felt a sudden connection in time," he said. "Unfortunately, we did not find any coins from the period in the capsule so there was nothing to help pay for the renovation," he added, smiling.

The Catholic cathedral was built on Castle Hill, where a church was first founded over a 1,000 years ago. Its iron dome was built in Vienna and carried in sections down the Danube on barges. For its consecration in 1856, Hungarian composer and pianist Franz Liszt composed a mass. But the cathedral was still not finished, with the main portico and interior only completed later in the 19th century.

A new time capsule might be placed in the cross for future generations. But its copper cover will be sealed on June 30, so they will have to move quickly, Torok said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South African Athletics C'ships: Caster Semenya wins 5000m race but misses out on Oly qualification

South Africas middle-distance runner Caster Semenya recorded a personal best timing in winning the womens 5,000m at the South African Athletics Championships on Thursday but she nearly missed the Tokyo Olympics spot. Reigning Olympics gold ...

Bank of America profit more than doubles on reserve release boost

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates on Thursday as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.The bank released 2.7 billion from its reserves, bettin...

India's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday. General Bipin Rawat told a security conference...

France's pandemic death toll set to pass 100,000 amid surge

Frances coronavirus death toll is expected to pass 100,000 on Thursday after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemics unending, devastating toll.The countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021