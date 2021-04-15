Left Menu

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST
COVID-19 curbs: Salon owners, barbers seek aid from Maha govt

Salon owners and barbers in Maharashtra have demanded financial assistance from the state government in the wake of their shops being shut to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The state government has enforced tough new measures, which exclude essential services, from Wednesday for 15 days to break the COVID-19 transmission chain.

Barber shops, salons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the period, according to a government notification.

The Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal, in a memorandum to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, claimed 20 salon owners committed suicide across the state since the lockdown was imposed for the first time last year, and their families have not received any financial help so far. The government has announced a financial package for relief to construction workers, auto-rickshaw owners and street vendors, the umbrella body of salon owners noted.

It said the state government should also provide monetary assistance to salon owners and barbers.

