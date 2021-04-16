Left Menu

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore

This Partnership will motivate our students and youth of Karnataka to excel in life and inculcate qualities of leadership, passion and excellence which symbolize the T20 championship wherein 8 teams consisting of the best players from across the world will strive to win one of the most coveted trophies. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University said, The partnership will work towards igniting the sportsman spirit of the youth during the run up to next Khelo India University Games to be hosted at JAIN Deemed-to-be University.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:37 IST
JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore team as their official education partner, 2021. It is the 14th version that comprises of 60-match T20 cricket tournament which started on April 9, 2021 and is to be played at six venues across India.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, ''We are proud to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most promising teams, for this season. As part of our commitment to develop leadership through sports, we have always encouraged the youth of the state of Karnataka and the country. This Partnership will motivate our students and youth of Karnataka to excel in life and inculcate qualities of leadership, passion and excellence which symbolize the T20 championship wherein 8 teams consisting of the best players from across the world will strive to win one of the most coveted trophies.'' Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University said, ''The partnership will work towards igniting the sportsman spirit of the youth during the run up to next Khelo India University Games to be hosted at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). The university distinguishes itself by consistently grooming high achievers in the field of sports and has created world-class sports training facilities at its campuses. We are proud that seven of our alumni have represented India in Olympic Games, 24 in Asian championships, 220 in international events and over 300 in national events, many receiving prestigious awards such as Arjuna, Ekalavya and Padma awards.'' Speaking the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, ''We are delighted to associate with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) as our official education partner. JAIN University has always been an avid supporter of sports and athletes, and we share this common ethos with them.'' JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is a top-ranked University in Karnataka and is accredited by NAAC as grade A (A+ as per current grading scheme) and features in top 100 Universities as per NIRF. It offers more than 120 programs at UG, PG and doctoral levels across various disciplines. It has recently launched JAIN Online which offers UGC recognized Undergraduate and Postgraduate online degree programs in collaboration with leading Global professional bodies like ACCA, CIMA, CPA and others. These innovative degree programs will benefit those who did not have access to high quality education and those who want to upskill but cannot leave their current jobs in addition to 150000 JAIN alumni in their continuing education. The 21000+ student of the University represent more than 40 countries. The University is renowned for taking education to the intersection of research and practice through innovation, entrepreneurship and sports. The faculty at JAIN consists of some of the best minds recognized globally.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: NSUI members hold protest against BJP leader over remarks on Maharana Pratap

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also burnt a...

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.The document was first leake...

Hertha Berlin's next 3 Bundesliga games postponed over virus

Hertha Berlins next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the entire team was ordered into quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.The German Football League said Friday that itll soon announce new dates for the games agains...

Centre asks Chhattisgarh, UP to increase number of ICU beds, ambulance fleet

The Centre on Friday advised Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to increase the number of isolation, oxygen and ICU beds, ambulance fleet and focus on mortality reduction by early detection of COVID-19 cases and adherence to national treatment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021