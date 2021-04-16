Left Menu

NEP aims at making India a global knowledge superpower: Pokhriyal

LPU as an international university has again taken a leadership position and brought together some great leaders from the USA, UK, Europe, Australia and Canada to delve into the challenges that Covid-19 posed and the opportunities it has provided, he said.Earlier, LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal welcomed the minister and all delegates and participants from across the world.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:45 IST
NEP aims at making India a global knowledge superpower: Pokhriyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The National Education Policy is based on equity, quality and accessibility and is aimed at making India a global knowledge superpower, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Friday.

The policy focuses on paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to achieve this end, he added.

Pokhriyal made the remarks while addressing an international conference digitally at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

A varsity release said the occasion was a one-day long virtual 'conference on International Higher Education Opportunities in the Post- COVID World' organized by LPU.

The Minister graced the event as chief guest.

The conference was attended by 12 senior academicians of the ranks of pro-vice-chancellors, vice-rectors, directors among others from various top universities from countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Cyprus as panellists, the release said.

In his address, the minister said, "I am very happy that LPU has organized this dialogue with the senior policymakers of the world and has been doing so much work in the internationalization of education. "In fact, internationalization is a very important element in the growth and development of a university and its contribution to the country. I can see LPU as one of the foremost universities which have embraced internationalization in letter and spirit," he added.

Touching upon the NEP, he said, "India has updated its New Education Policy for 33 crore Indian students, studying in 1,000 universities and 45,000 colleges, Their aspiration is reflected in this NEP. This policy has been made in consultation with all the stakeholders including students, teachers, scientists and NGOs. It is the biggest innovation, where participation is from everyone." He further said, "Today internationalisation is a very big thing and the NEP has made it possible for the universities from across the world to open campuses in India. I invite you all to set up campuses in India, and work on more joint research projects with Indian universities." He said the conference comes at an opportune time, especially so, when the international borders are closed.

Earlier, LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal welcomed the minister and all delegates and participants from across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

