Nika Egadze's Quad Jumps Secure Historic European Skating Title

Georgia's Nika Egadze showcased a career-defining performance, landing four quadruple jumps to secure the European men's figure skating title and outshine a field rife with mistakes.

Competing in the final international event before the Milano Cortina Olympics, Egadze earned an impressive 181.72 points after a composed free skate.

His achievement represents Georgia's first European victory in men's singles skating. Meanwhile, Matteo Rizzo of Italy finished second, with Czech Republic's Georgii Reshtenko clinching third.

(With inputs from agencies.)