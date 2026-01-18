Nika Egadze's Quad Jumps Secure Historic European Skating Title
Georgia's Nika Egadze claimed his first European men's figure skating title by delivering an impressive free skate that included four quadruple jumps. The victory marked a significant achievement for Georgian skaters ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics. Matteo Rizzo and Georgii Reshtenko completed the podium.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:11 IST
Georgia's Nika Egadze showcased a career-defining performance, landing four quadruple jumps to secure the European men's figure skating title and outshine a field rife with mistakes.
Competing in the final international event before the Milano Cortina Olympics, Egadze earned an impressive 181.72 points after a composed free skate.
His achievement represents Georgia's first European victory in men's singles skating. Meanwhile, Matteo Rizzo of Italy finished second, with Czech Republic's Georgii Reshtenko clinching third.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VP JD Vance Leads U.S. Delegation to Milano Cortina Winter Olympics
JD Vance to Lead US Delegation at 2026 Winter Olympics
Kaillie Humphries Triumphs with Monobob Victory Ahead of Milano Cortina Games
Kaillie Humphries: Monobob Momentum Before Milano Cortina
Tech-Fueled Sprinting: Andre de Grasse Eyes 2028 Olympics