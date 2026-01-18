Left Menu

Nika Egadze's Quad Jumps Secure Historic European Skating Title

Georgia's Nika Egadze claimed his first European men's figure skating title by delivering an impressive free skate that included four quadruple jumps. The victory marked a significant achievement for Georgian skaters ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics. Matteo Rizzo and Georgii Reshtenko completed the podium.

Georgia's Nika Egadze showcased a career-defining performance, landing four quadruple jumps to secure the European men's figure skating title and outshine a field rife with mistakes.

Competing in the final international event before the Milano Cortina Olympics, Egadze earned an impressive 181.72 points after a composed free skate.

His achievement represents Georgia's first European victory in men's singles skating. Meanwhile, Matteo Rizzo of Italy finished second, with Czech Republic's Georgii Reshtenko clinching third.

