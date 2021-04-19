Left Menu

Argentine court orders city schools in Buenos Aires to open despite COVID-19 surge

Schools in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires will open after all on Monday morning after a court over-ruled a federal order requiring classes go on-line for two weeks amid a surge in cases that has brought hospitals to near collapse. The Buenos Aires judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by non-governmental parent and some teachers' groups in the city, demanding a decree that suspended face-to-face classes in the capital region for 15 days be immediately nullified.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 08:41 IST
Argentine court orders city schools in Buenos Aires to open despite COVID-19 surge

Schools in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires will open after all on Monday morning after a court over-ruled a federal order requiring classes go on-line for two weeks amid a surge in cases that has brought hospitals to near collapse.

The Buenos Aires judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by non-governmental parent and some teachers' groups in the city, demanding a decree that suspended face-to-face classes in the capital region for 15 days be immediately nullified. The decision is likely to further fan political tensions between President Alberto Fernandez, who said the school closure was necessary to tame fast-rising cases in the city, and the opposition-led Buenos Aires government, which has slammed the measure.

Fernandez lashed out against the judge's decision in an interview with the El Destape news website late on Sunday. "They are taking measures that are the exclusive domain of a federal justice," Fernández told the media outlet.

Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, part of the political opposition, had previously pledged to do all he could to keep schools open. He has called for immediate talks with center-left Peronist Fernandez and has also filed suit with the country's Supreme Court. The higher court has yet to take up the issue. "It is with great pride I inform you that in the City of Buenos Aires, the schools will be open tomorrow," Larreta said at a press conference on Sunday. "We make decisions based on the data."

The last-minute decision by the lower court judge left school administrators in Buenos Aires scrambling late on Sunday to tell parents to send their kids to school after all. Two teachers' unions said they would walk off the job Monday to protest in favor of the decree requiring schools to close.

Argentina, like many other countries in Latin America, is being hit by a fierce second wave of cases. The South American nation posted a daily record of 29,472 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-'Emotional rollercoaster': Australia residents reunite with loved ones

Australia and New Zealand began quarantine-free travel on Monday. Here are quotes from people travelling and meeting loved ones coming off the first flights.LORRAINE WRATT, NEW ZEALANDER STRANDED IN AUSTRALIA BY PANDEMIC WHILE VISITING FAMI...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.The countrys deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total o...

IPL 2021: ABD is best in the business towards backend of an innings, says Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich was all praise for AB de Villiers, saying that the Proteas star is the best in the business when it comes to batting towards the backend of an innings. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers...

Kannada lexicographer G Venkatasubbaiah passes away at 107

Kannada writer, editor and lexicographer G Venkatasubbaiah passed away due to age-related issues in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 107.GV, as he is popularly known, was as was a Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic.He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021