PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:17 IST
Maha bank employees' federation to launch campaign against privatisation bid

Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation (MSBEF) said it will launch a state-wide campaign on Tuesday against the Centre's proposal to privatise some state-run banks. In the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced privatisation of two state-run banks as part of the government's disinvestment plan for the fiscal 2021-22. Through the public campaign, members of the bank employees' federation will seek support from people across all the districts against the privatisation move, MSBEF said in a statement on Monday. In view of the restrictions on account of COVID-19, the members will use various audio-visual mediums to reach out to the people for their support. The federation, which is affiliated to the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), said its members will obtain signatures from people on a petition against the privatisation, addressed to the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. MSBEF members also plan to meet people's representatives -- from sarpanch to Members of Parliament from all the political parties -- to seek their support against the proposal. In its general council meeting held earlier this month, AIBEA had asked its members across the country to intensify the protest against bank privatisation and be prepared for prolonged bank strikes. In March this year, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, went on a two-day nation-wide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

