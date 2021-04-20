Left Menu

Govt's COVID-19 vaccine policy discriminatory: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:09 IST
Govt's COVID-19 vaccine policy discriminatory: Rahul Gandhi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

He also said there will be no free vaccine for those between the age of 18 and 45 years.

''No free vaccines for 18 to 45-year-old. Middlemen brought in without price control. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. The Government of India's Vaccine Discrimination -- Not Distribution -- strategy,'' he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, he highlighted the shortage of oxygen and accused the government of complacency. ''India is gasping for oxygen. Thanks to the Government of India's incompetency and complacency,'' Gandhi said in the wake of reports of shortage of oxygen.

The government on Monday announced that all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

The decisions, aimed at scaling up inoculation, came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for inoculation.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

