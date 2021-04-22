Left Menu

Pankaj Dubey pens love story with Ayodhya setting

Bilingual novelist and filmmaker Pankaj Dubey, who loves to accentuate the socio-political undercurrents with quirk and humour in his works, tells the story of two lovers of different faiths in the ancient town of Ayodhya in his new book.

In ''One String Attached'', protagonists Shivam and Aaina embark on a journey of love, painful memories and much more.

But on the day Shivam, an aspiring tailor, and Aaina, a college student, decide to confess their love, he loses his shop, his parents and his blue-eyed beauty, to a riot.

Bitter and broken, Shivam shifts to Delhi, to lose himself in the bustle of the city and his work. Then, one day, the past comes back to him like a whiff of air, and he gets the impression that Aaina is alive. With the information he gathers, Shivam stitches a path - a journey that takes him all the way to Dubai in search of Aaina.

This is Dubey's fifth novel. He has previously authored ''What A Loser!'', ''Ishqiyapa: To Hell With Love'', ''Love Curry'' and ''Trending In Love''. His two novels ''Trending In Love'' and ''Ishqiyapa'' are set to appear in an upcoming web series.

