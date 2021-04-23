Left Menu

Singapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle - local media

Representative Image. Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong picked a new finance minister on Friday as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle, local media reported.

The finance ministry will be headed by Lawrence Wong, who is currently education minister. Wong is among a crop of younger political figures who have been touted by analysts as potential successors to Lee.

Wong will replace Heng Swee Keat as finance minister.

