Punjab CM orders recruitment of nurses, technicians for medical colleges

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered immediate recruitment of 400 nurses and 140 technicians at state government medical colleges.

He also directed the Medical Education and Research Department to expedite the college projects approved or in progress in the state so that Punjab is not left behind in the development of health infrastructure, an official statement said.

The chief minister said he will also write to the Centre for a direction to satellite centers of Chandigarh's PGIMER and military hospitals in Punjab to provide additional COVID beds.

Pre-fabricated structures can be used for this purpose, he stressed.

Amarinder Singh also reviewed the functioning of the Department of Medical Education and Research.

Medical Education Minister O P Soni shared details of various hospitals and medical colleges that are coming up in Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

Efforts are also being made to establish medical colleges at Malerkotla and Gurdaspur with the approval of the Union government, he said, adding that the satellite centers of PGIMER will also be commissioned at Sangrur this year.

The construction of a satellite center of the PGIMER at Ferozepur has started, he said.

Further, approval has recently been received from the ICMR, New Delhi, for setting up a national institute of virology at Mohali, he said.

Currently, the state has two universities under the department--Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, and Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University, Hoshiarpur.

In addition to it, there are three government medical colleges, two dental colleges, one ayurvedic college and 12 nursing Schools/colleges under the department.

Soni said more than 14,000 COVID patients have been treated in government medical colleges.

Post-COVID multispecialty OPD has been introduced for patients and arrangements have made to look after pregnant women during the pandemic, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

