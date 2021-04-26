Left Menu

Egypt toughens penalties for FGM; activists remain sceptical

Farouk CAIRO, April 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Egypt has toughened penalties for female genital mutilation (FGM), imposing prison terms of up to 20 years in a push to end the ancient practice. It is the second time Egypt's parliament has cracked down on FGM - which typically involves the removal of a girl's external genitalia - but activists remain sceptical about enforcement in a country where cutting is deep-rooted and widespread.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:07 IST
Egypt toughens penalties for FGM; activists remain sceptical
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt has toughened penalties for female genital mutilation (FGM), imposing prison terms of up to 20 years in a push to end the ancient practice.

It is the second time Egypt's parliament has cracked down on FGM - which typically involves the removal of a girl's external genitalia - but activists remain sceptical about enforcement in a country where cutting is deep-rooted and widespread. "It's fantastic news that Egypt has strengthened its law on FGM again. However, unless the government takes it seriously this time, nothing is likely to change," Brendan Wynne, co-founder of The Five Foundation advocacy group, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday.

"Medical professionals are still performing FGM in Egyptian clinics - and even offering their services publicly," said Wynne by email from his group's New York headquarters. Most of the 28 countries in Africa where FGM is endemic have banned FGM, although enforcement is generally weak.

World leaders have pledged to end FGM by 2030, but the practice remains as common as it was 30 years ago in Somalia, Mali, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Chad and Senegal. In Egypt, the government and civil society groups have tried awareness campaigns, field visits and tougher penalties.

But Wynne said perpetrators are rarely held to account - particularly in rural areas, where FGM is more entrenched. "We need to see a few high profile cases of doctors being given long sentences and struck off for performing this horrific act of violence. Unless this happens it doesn't really matter what type of law there is," he said.

Amendments approved on Sunday include increasing the maximum sentence from seven years and banning medics involved in FGM from practising for up to five years. Under the changes, prison terms of five to 20 years will be recommended, depending on who performed surgery and whether it caused permanent damage or death, a government statement said.

Whoever requested the FGM - usually a close family member - will also face imprisonment, according to the amendments, which must still be approved by the president. Nearly 90% of Egyptian women and girls aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM, according to a 2016 survey by the United Nations, in a ritual practised widely by Muslims and Christians.

Entessar El-Saeed, a woman's rights activist and director of the Cairo Foundation for Development and Law, said stricter penalties alone would not sway minds. "It is a good step, but we are still struggling with a deeply-rooted concept in the Egyptian society and even among some doctors and judges that FGM is not (a) crime," El-Saeed told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Egypt has struggled to stamp out FGM since 2008, when its parliament first passed a law to criminalise a practice some researchers have traced back to Egypt in the fifth-century BC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turnout 75.02 per cent in seventh phase in WB, polling by and large peaceful

An estimated 75 per cent votes were cast on Monday in West Bengal in the seventh and penultimate phase of assembly election, which was by and large peaceful, an EC official said.According to the EC, 75.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded...

Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her horrific jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.The law...

Madhuri Dixit receives second jab of COVID vaccine

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday informed that she has taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor also urged everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star took to Instagram and posted a ...

EU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021