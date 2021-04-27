Left Menu

Father-son duo held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:34 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo who were involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Agra.

They recovered 12 filled oxygen cylinders and 30 empty cylinders from the accused and registered a case against them under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Acting on a tip-off, Niranjan and his son Tarun were arrested over charges of black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders, Sub Inspector at Malpura Police Station, Anuj Sirohi, told PTI.

''They are authorised suppliers to hospitals in Madhu Nagar and other localities and fill empty cylinders from an oxygen plant in Sikandra,'' he added.

''During inquiry, the accused revealed that they did not supply all their cylinders to hospitals but have been black marketing about 50 per cent of the cylinders at higher prices for the past few days,'' Circle Officer, Achhnera, Mahesh Kumar said.

