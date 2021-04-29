Baseball-Red Sox to host high school graduations at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will host high school graduation ceremonies at their storied Fenway Park throughout June in order to provide an appropriate outdoor venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Wednesday. Fenway Park, which the Red Sox have called home since it opened in 1912, will be the venue for 15 of the 38 graduating classes in the Boston Public School system between June 7-21.

"When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner."

Families of the graduates will fill the ballpark's bleacher seats with as many as four different ceremonies taking place on any given day, according to the Red Sox. Commencement ceremonies will be held on both game days and non-game days throughout June. Ceremonies taking place on Red Sox game days will be scheduled in the mornings with enough time to get the ballpark ready for the evening matchups.

