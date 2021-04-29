Left Menu

Baseball-Red Sox to host high school graduations at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will host high school graduation ceremonies at their storied Fenway Park throughout June in order to provide an appropriate outdoor venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 02:29 IST
Baseball-Red Sox to host high school graduations at Fenway Park
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Boston Red Sox will host high school graduation ceremonies at their storied Fenway Park throughout June in order to provide an appropriate outdoor venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Wednesday. Fenway Park, which the Red Sox have called home since it opened in 1912, will be the venue for 15 of the 38 graduating classes in the Boston Public School system between June 7-21.

"When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner."

Families of the graduates will fill the ballpark's bleacher seats with as many as four different ceremonies taking place on any given day, according to the Red Sox. Commencement ceremonies will be held on both game days and non-game days throughout June. Ceremonies taking place on Red Sox game days will be scheduled in the mornings with enough time to get the ballpark ready for the evening matchups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EBay forecasts profit below estimates on stiff competition, shares fall

EBay Incs second-quarter profit forecast came in below market expectations as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals including Amazon.com Inc for a slice of the pandemic-led online shopping boom, sending its shares down 6.While the ...

Soccer-PSG need to keep up intensity to see off Man City in return leg

Paris St Germain will need to maintain their intensity levels throughout the game if they are to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg next Tuesday, boss Mauricio Pochettino said.Last...

Apple soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages

Apple Inc on Wednesday posted sales and profits far ahead of Wall Street expectations as customers upgraded to 5G iPhones but warned that a global chip shortage would cost it billions in revenue in the current quarter, hitting Macs and iPad...

Argentina pushes AstraZeneca on COVID-19 vaccine supply amid holdups

Argentinas government said on Wednesday that it met with representatives of drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to ask about difficulties in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine and supply of it to the country.Health Minister Carla Vizzotti formall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021