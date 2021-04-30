Left Menu

Presidential Youth Employment Initiative comes to an end

The department is also aware that some provinces, like Limpopo, have published recruitment adverts for education assistants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:28 IST
Presidential Youth Employment Initiative comes to an end
“The programme used the direct public investment to create employment opportunities and to provide support to workers negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative implemented through the basic education sector comes to an end today.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said the initial duration of the programme, which started in December 2020, was four months but this was extended by one month until the end of April 2021.

"The Basic Education sector created employment opportunities for more than 320 000 education and general education assistants who were placed in schools around the country.

"The contracts will not be extended but instead, discussions are underway to review and repackage the initiative with a proposed second phase to commence later this year. An announcement will be made once all the details have been finalised," said the DBE.

The department is also aware that some provinces, like Limpopo, have published recruitment adverts for education assistants.

It said that provincial initiatives such as the ones in Gauteng and Limpopo are not linked to the national Presidential Youth Employment Initiative commonly known as the Basic Education Employment Initiative.

"In the first phase, more than 27 600 School Governing Body (SGB) funded posts in public and post at government subsidised independent schools, were saved because of the funding provided to assist these schools," the department said.

"These posts came under threat due to schools experiencing financial distress, as a result of parents not being able to pay school fees, because of the economic devastation of COVID-19.

"The programme used the direct public investment to create employment opportunities and to provide support to workers negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said.

The initiative was funded to the tune of R7 billion, of which R6 998 billion was distributed to provinces as an equitable share.

A large portion of this, which is R 4.47 billion was targeted towards providing employment opportunities for the youth.

Of the R4.47 billion, one percent was allocated towards training and another one percent towards the Unemployment Insurance Fund for each youth employed in the programme.

More than 868 000 applications were received from young people when the initiative was started. Of the more than 320 000 successful candidates 67% were education assistants and 33% were general school assistants.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls versus the dollar as investors await BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as traders awaited the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling fell by as much fell as 0.7, on course for its worst day in over a month, and by 1410 GMT was at 1.3853. The ...

COVID-19: UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi

Amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in India, UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has signed a partnership to set up a 50-bed Covid-19 field hospital in New Delhi. In partnership with a hospital in the national capital, the group would ...

Brazil's Petrobras lowers fuel prices even as oil rises internationally

Brazilian oil company Petrobras will reduce diesel and gasoline prices at refineries by about 5 cents per liter from Saturday, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers Abicom and consultancy and brokerage StoneX said on Friday.The move w...

Chamber asks FM for relief measures for trade, industry

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for relief measures for the trade and industry to revive their businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19.The local chapter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021