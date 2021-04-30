Left Menu

Odisha suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

PTI | Cuttackbhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:59 IST
Odisha suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The traders are of the view that keeping shops and markets closed during evening hours will help contain the infection, Odisha Traders Association secretary Sudhakar Panda said.

''We got such a proposal from businessmen from all over the state,'' he said.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) has meanwhile ordered for downing shutters of all shops within the civic body limits after 2 pm every day.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das in a notification on Friday ordered for closing all shops and business after 2 pm every day establishments for 15 days starting from May 3.

The pharmacies and shops dealing in medical equipment are excluded from this order. Likewise, loading and unloading of essential items at the wholesale grocery and vegetable markets at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar will be allowed beyond 2 pm, the CMC notification said.

The shops and business establishments in the city will, however, remain closed during the weekend shutdowns as announced by the state government, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fans still mad as Man United pledges no Super League revival

Manchester United tried to reassure skeptical fans that it wont revive plans for the Super League, though many supporters still expressed outrage on Friday.The exchange took place in a team-run fan forum with United attempting to make amend...

Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Friday indicated he will further delay the imprisoned movie producers transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.Attorney Norman Effman told an Erie County Court judge in Bu...

COVID-19: Former Union minister Shivraj Patil tests positive

Former Union minister Shivraj Patil has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised, a family member said on Friday.His granddaughter Rudrali Patil said the former minister 85 was not exhibiting any critical symptoms but was h...

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021