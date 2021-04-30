Left Menu

Odisha traders suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

PTI | Cuttackbhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The traders are of the view that keeping shops and markets closed during evening hours will help contain the infection, Odisha Traders Association secretary Sudhakar Panda said.

''We got such a proposal from businessmen from all over the state,'' he said.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) has meanwhile ordered for downing shutters of all shops within the civic body limits after 2 pm every day.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das in a notification on Friday ordered for closing all shops and business after 2 pm every day establishments for 15 days starting from May 3.

The pharmacies and shops dealing in medical equipment are excluded from this order. Likewise, loading and unloading of essential items at the wholesale grocery and vegetable markets at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar will be allowed beyond 2 pm, the CMC notification said.

The shops and business establishments in the city will, however, remain closed during the weekend shutdowns as announced by the state government, officials said.

