Blood donation camp organised at AIIMS Trauma Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:23 IST
A blood donation camp was organised at the AIIMS Trauma Centre premises on Monday during which 75 units of blood were collected, sources said.

The camp was organised by ''Join Together Trust'', an NGO, working for the children of labourers, ragpickers and slum dwellers, in collaboration with JPNATC AIIMS, College of Nursing of AIIMS and AIIMS RDA on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

Join Together Trust is a volunteer based organisation, where volunteers teach street children daily, after or before their duty or college hours, at labour camps, road sides and under the bridges in the Delhi-NCR.

Doctors, nurses paramedics and other staffers and even outsiders participated in the camp, they said.

On Sunday a bicycle rally was also held to generate awareness about the importance of blood donation during the Covid pandemic.

