The medicating effects of Ayurveda have been well known over the decades. It has been one of the most effective medical alternatives that originated in the Indian subcontinent and slowly moved to the world for its healing power. However with time, as several new contemporaries have come to the market, Ayurveda has suffered several setbacks from the audience. Thus, the founder of the Ayurveda brand Shuddhi Ayurveda, Guru Manish has urged a high-end committee to reorganize and promote India's own medicinal herbs, which have been the 'cure' when several other remedies have failed. Guru Manish Ji founded Shuddhi Ayurveda years ago with an aim to giving aid to people through natural medicine. Just like the meaning of the word ''Shuddhi ' is organic or pure, it is claimed that all the products of this Ayurveda brand are made with such natural ingredients. Old therapies were studied for years and the medical potions were restored before the creation of this brand. Shuddhi Ayurveda is an ISO 22000 approved brand and has also all the relevant certifications from FSSAI, FDA along WHO-GMP. The brand also suggests that its aim is not only to keep the body physically fit or away from physical diseases by fighting and detoxifying unwanted elements but it has a greater holistic approach to it. Shuddhi Ayurveda's purpose is to keep the body, mind, and soul in peace by applying the essence of the ancient Vedic methodologies.

Another reason for the company to use shudh (organic and natural) products is the development of the body's power of adaptability without any side effects. The founder of Shuddhi Ayurveda also says that natural products have been designed through a comprehensive procedure that will give the users a good ''ayu'' (life expectancy) through Veda (natural sciences). The human body gets easily exposed to a variety of germs, pollution, and other viruses. With the right advice and right use of these ayurvedic products, a proper and disciplined lifestyle can be easily maintained. Shuddhi Ayurveda believes that the brand has the ability to detoxify the human body by flushing out remnants from all its organs. It has well researched and Ayush-approved medicines that are proven to be beneficial for immuno-power and also to act as a formidable shield against different diseases. According to the founder, thus a judicious mix of Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy has the required propensity to keep ailments at bay by strengthening the natural immunity of the human body to fight pathogens. Shuddhi Ayurveda has more than 160 clinics across India with the corporate headquarters located near Chandigarh in Zirakpur, Punjab. Guru Manish aims to spread his work more across the country, as many people these days are prone to various artificial and malicious remedies which have only harmed them. He thus wants people to know and educate about the goodness of Ayurveda. Besides, the ayurvedic products are also cost-effective and are affordable. These are all the many reasons that Shuddhi Ayurveda founder Guru Manish has called for the organization of this committee. He believes it should be a collective effort that should be implemented for public wellness.

