Performance-Based Research Fund to ensure fairer tertiary education

Following an independent review of the fund settings and targeted consultation with the research sector, changes are being made to ensure the fund is fair and best represents New Zealand. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is building on the successes of the Performance-Based Research Fund to ensure a stronger, fairer, more diverse tertiary education system, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Following an independent review of the fund settings and targeted consultation with the research sector, changes are being made to ensure the fund is fair and best represents New Zealand.

"The changes to the Performance-Based Research Fund will better recognise the range of research excellence our tertiary education organisations produce," Chris Hipkins said.

"The more holistic approach favoured in the review and through the feedback received will see the partnership between Māori and the Crown better provided for, with greater recognition of the contributions of Māori researchers and research.

"It will also better reward research that has important implications for Māori communities, and wider New Zealand society."

Strengthening funding for research that reflects the growing diversity in New Zealand is another key component to the changes, with additional credit for the work of Pacific, disabled and early-career researchers and research.

"These changes reflect our commitment to equity and wellbeing outcomes, and our vision for a sustainable, diverse and representative research workforce."

The Tertiary Education Commission is in the process of appointing a Sector Reference Group. It will be made up of members from across the tertiary education sector who can contribute critical sector expertise and knowledge to implement the changes.

"As the fund continues to evolve and change New Zealanders will benefit from greater access to diverse research that can be shared with and benefit our communities," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

