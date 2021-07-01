Left Menu

Maha: 959 children lost a parent to COVID-19 in Thane district

At least 959 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 in Maharashtras Thane district, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Thursday.The details came to light when the collector took a review of the current status of orphaned children in the district.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:55 IST
Maha: 959 children lost a parent to COVID-19 in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

At least 959 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Thursday.

The details came to light when the collector took a review of the current status of orphaned children in the district. As many as 29 children, who had lost both their parents to the dreaded disease, are eligible for a grant of Rs 5 lakh with interest once they turn 21, Narvekar said.

A total of 959 children who had lost a parent to the disease are eligible for Rs 1,125 as maintenance under the scheme, he said.

According to the district authorities, a total of 669 women had lost their husbands in the pandemic, and they will be eligible for benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. The collector also informed that NGOs have offered to help out 47 children in their education.

The collector has directed the education department to arrange for school fees for children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021