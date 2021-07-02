Left Menu

Asst prof alleging caste bias in IIT-Madras moves to another institution

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:49 IST
Asst prof alleging caste bias in IIT-Madras moves to another institution
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant professor of the IIT-Madras who alleged he faced caste discrimination in the institute has moved to another centrally funded institution and has not resigned.

A day after a purported e-mail from the assistant professor of economics surfaced in social media alleging caste discrimation, the premier institute on Friday said he has received an offer from another institute.

''The faculty member has not resigned from his position; instead, he has received an offer as Assistant Professor from another centrally funded institute. IIT-Madras has relieved him to take up this position with permission to hold a lien on the post at IIT-Madras for up to one year,'' a statement said.

In that e-mail to faculty members, the professor had claimed, ''...one of the primary reasons for my leaving the institute is the caste discrimination I have faced at the HSS (Humanities and Social Sciences) Department since my joining in March 2019.'' Though the institute had said on July 1 that any complaint, be it from employees or students, received prompt attention, it neither commented on the mail in question nor confirmed if the assistant professor had actually resigned from his post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021