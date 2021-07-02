Asst prof alleging caste bias in IIT-Madras moves to another institution

An assistant professor of the IIT-Madras who alleged he faced caste discrimination in the institute has moved to another centrally funded institution and has not resigned.

A day after a purported e-mail from the assistant professor of economics surfaced in social media alleging caste discrimation, the premier institute on Friday said he has received an offer from another institute.

''The faculty member has not resigned from his position; instead, he has received an offer as Assistant Professor from another centrally funded institute. IIT-Madras has relieved him to take up this position with permission to hold a lien on the post at IIT-Madras for up to one year,'' a statement said.

In that e-mail to faculty members, the professor had claimed, ''...one of the primary reasons for my leaving the institute is the caste discrimination I have faced at the HSS (Humanities and Social Sciences) Department since my joining in March 2019.'' Though the institute had said on July 1 that any complaint, be it from employees or students, received prompt attention, it neither commented on the mail in question nor confirmed if the assistant professor had actually resigned from his post.

