Honorable Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Shripadji Naik Lauds udChalo for Commendable Service to the Defence Fraternity

udChalo continues with its Service for the Services by offering scholarships to the Sainik School Students and entrepreneurial opportunities to the retiring Soldiers Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Senior Officials from udChalo, a leading Consumer Technology Company for Indian Defence Personnel met with Honorable Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Shripadji Naik with a proposal for scholarships for the economically weaker section students of Sainik School Satara and providing self-employment opportunities to Ex-servicemen via udChalo Franchise. The Hon' Raksha Rajya Mantri welcomed this initiative by udChalo and lauded the proposal for the welfare of the Students and Ex-servicemen of our Nation. Ravi Kumar CEO, udChalo says, "We are honored to have had an audience with Honorable Shri ShripadjiNaikji and are grateful for his appreciation of our work for the Defence Services." He added, "udChalo has always believed in giving back to the Defence Fraternity. We provide scholarships to deserving students at the Army Institute of Technology, Pune. In continuation of this initiative and in keeping with our Company Motto of 'Service for Services', we pledged to sponsor the fees of deserving students at the Sainik School Satara, who were withdrawing midway due to financial constraints." On the eve of the 60th Foundation Day of Sainik School Satara, udChalo proposed to offer 50% Tuition Fees to one deserving cadet of each class, the modalities of which will be identified by the school authorities. In addition to this, the Company also offered self-employment entrepreneurial opportunities to Ex-Servicemen via udChalo Franchise. This initiative will enable Ex-Servicemen to work with udChalo and continue to serve the Defence Community. Ravi further adds, "Our aim is to enable Ex-servicemen to enter and feel comfortable in the Corporate world, whereby we give them an opportunity to work with udChalo and provide them with the necessary training and skills required for the entrepreneurial journey through the udChalo Franchise initiative." udChalo's, the aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for the soldiers to access Travel, Financial Services, Housing, Consumer Electronics, and Utility Bill Payments. About udChalo udChalo is a leading Consumer Technology Company for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and their dependents offering Travel, Financial Services, Group Housing, Consumer Electronics, and Utility Bill Payments and is in the process of integrating additional services into its portfolio for Making Life Simpler for Our Soldiers. Rooted in its ambition to serve the Services, udChalo is the creator of its category. The Company began its operations in 2015 by the alumni of the Army Institute of Technology and Stanford Graduate School of Business (Seed). udChalo through its website (www.udchalo.com), App platform, and 70 Outreach Centers caters to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel and additionally to Veterans and their families. It has grown with a CAGR of over 450% in the last 5 years. udChalo is registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India, and is an IATA-registered agency. It holds ERI License from the Department of Income Tax. udChalo has been a recipient of the CRISIL Rating of CCAS2. The company was recently recognized by Guinness World Records for participation in two record-breaking cycling events. It was certified as Great Places to Work in 2021. It also ranked 4th at the Economic Times ET Rise awards among India's Fastest Growing MSME 2020 and was Certified as Best Employment Generating MSE at SIDBI ET India MSE Awards 2019. Image: udChalo CEO, Ravi Kumar and Col D B Tingre (Retd), Chief of Defence Relations, udChalo presenting a proposal to Honorable Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Shripadji Naik

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)