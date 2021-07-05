Left Menu

DSGMC to give Rs 2,500 per month to Sikh families who lost sole bread earner to Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday said it will provide R 2,500 per month to Sikh families who have lost their sole bread earner to coronavirus.

It also promised free education to Sikh children who have lost their father due to the infection.

DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa and General Secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka said the Sikh body will provide financial help and free ration to all Ragis, Dhadis, Kirtani and Granthi Singhs who have lost their jobs during COVID-19 crisis.

"Sikh children who have lost their father to corona will be provided free education in Guru Harkrishan Public Schools of the DSGMC. If they want to pursue higher education, then the DSGMC will provide free education to them in its colleges affiliated with Delhi University," a statement said.

Sikh families who have lost their sole bread earner and are facing financial difficulties will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

Young Sikh girls who have lost their father due to the disease will be provided Rs. 21,000 as shagun for their marriage and DSGMC will also make arrangements for their Anand Karj in Gurdwara Sahib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

