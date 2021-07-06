Left Menu

DU receives 1,324 overseas applications for 2021-22 session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:00 IST
DU receives 1,324 overseas applications for 2021-22 session
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University on Tuesday said it has received a total of 1,324 overseas applications, including 320 from Afghanistan, for the 2021-22 academic year.

The university's Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) admission committee said the applications were received from 61 countries.

DU had invited online applications from foreign candidates in April for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

It received 185 applications from Nepal, 156 from Tibet, 10 from Vietnam, seven from Thailand, five from Sri Lanka.

Other applicants are from Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Jordan among other countries, the committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021