AP announces list of YSR award winners

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the selected list of winners of the YSR Awards that will be presented for the first time this year, in memory of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

In all 63 awards have been announced, including 31 for lifetime achievement.

The awards will be presented at a state function on August 14 or 15, according to the communications advisor G V D K Mohan and Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash.

A screening committee headed by government advisor S R K Reddy selected the winners this year, including 12 organisations for the lifetime achievement award, they told a press conference in the state Secretariat.

The committee chose seven writers, one of them posthumously, and eight journalists, three of them posthumously, for the lifetime achievement award.

Eight organisations mainly in the field of education, like the famous C P Brown Library (Kadapa), Gouthami Regional Library (Rajamahendravaram), Maharaja's Government College of Music and Dance (Vizianagaram) and Sri Satya Sai Central Trust (Puttaparthi), have been chosen for the lifetime achievement award.

Eight Covid Warriors, including a charitable trust, were chosen for the YSR achievement award.

Though the government initially said the award is aimed at recognizing ''work of any distinction'' and given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service insocial work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, civil service and sports, only those from agriculture, arts and culture, literature and journalism were chosen now.

''We have selected unsung heroes for the award in a transparent manner,'' Mohan said.

On November 6, 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued an order stating that it would present YSR Lifetime Awards for Public Service to ''acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to public service''.

The awards were supposed to be presented to 100 winners every year from 2020 on January 26 and August 15, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation signed by the Chief Minister.

The government later set July 8, the birth anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy, as the date for presentation of the awards but last year it did not conduct the honours due to Covid-19.

Now, the awards have been split into two categories lifetime achievement and achievement with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

