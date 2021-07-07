Munjapara Mahendrabhai appointed MoS WCD

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first time Lok Sabha MP, was on Wednesday appointed the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

Prior to his political career, he had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine in Gujarat. He holds an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University.

Advertisement

A social worker at heart, 52-year-old Mahendrabhai offered medicines at Rs 2 and served about eight lakh patients through various medical camps.

One of the main challenges lying ahead of him in the Women and Child Development Ministry would be to tackle the issue of malnutrition among children and women in the country.

He has also been appointed the Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH.

He is among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in the new council of ministers on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)