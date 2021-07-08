New digital app to be used for online classes: Ker Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that all necessary steps have been taken to overcome the shortcoming in online education in the state in the ongoing academic year and a new digital application would be used for the purpose.

In view of the continuing COVID-19 situation, the department took measures to further expand digital classes for school children, he said after launching the distribution of television for anganwadis in Kattakkada constituency here on Wednesday.

''Live classes are being launched by creating a new application that helps students to interact with teachers directly,'' he said.

With this, students and teachers would be able to see and interact with each other, the minister added.

Soon after the digital reopening of schools in the state last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured internet connectivity and digital devices for all students in the state irrespective of their financial and geographical barriers to pursue online classes without any hassles during the COVID-19 era.

Urgent steps would be taken to ensure internet free of cost or at a subsidised rate to needy children, he had told the Assembly when the opposition raised concern about the possible 'digital divide' among students in the southern state.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

