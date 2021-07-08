Left Menu

New digital app to be used for online classes: Ker Minister

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:48 IST
New digital app to be used for online classes: Ker Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that all necessary steps have been taken to overcome the shortcoming in online education in the state in the ongoing academic year and a new digital application would be used for the purpose.

In view of the continuing COVID-19 situation, the department took measures to further expand digital classes for school children, he said after launching the distribution of television for anganwadis in Kattakkada constituency here on Wednesday.

''Live classes are being launched by creating a new application that helps students to interact with teachers directly,'' he said.

With this, students and teachers would be able to see and interact with each other, the minister added.

Soon after the digital reopening of schools in the state last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured internet connectivity and digital devices for all students in the state irrespective of their financial and geographical barriers to pursue online classes without any hassles during the COVID-19 era.

Urgent steps would be taken to ensure internet free of cost or at a subsidised rate to needy children, he had told the Assembly when the opposition raised concern about the possible 'digital divide' among students in the southern state.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021