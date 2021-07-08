Left Menu

It will be 'union' not 'central govt' in textbooks, says TN educational body chief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:43 IST
It will be 'union' not 'central govt' in textbooks, says TN educational body chief
  • Country:
  • India

In school textbooks, the current usage of 'central government' would be replaced with 'union government,' Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chief, Dindigul I Leoni said here on Thursday.

The newly appointed chairman of the corporation, Leoni said a huge responsibility has been given to him by Chief Minister M K Stalin and he was ready to usher in novelty.

Asked if he was prepared for changes like replacing the use of words central government (Mathiya Arasu) with union government (Ondryiya Arasu) in textbooks, he told reporters that people have started using that term really well adding television channels too used it continously.

''In the curricula too, the use of words central government will be changed and when books are printed for the next term, the words union government shall be used,'' he said adding the corporation would fully involve itself to implement the change.

As soon as it assumed office in May, the DMK, in sync with its ideology of better autonomy for state governments, began using the term 'union government' to refer to the 'central government'.

According to the DMK, the word 'union' strongly signified the concept of federalism and last month, in the Assembly, a debate ensued between the BJP and Chief Minister Stalin over the issue.

Though the use of words 'Ondriya Arasu,' a formal term comprising pure Tamil words, is not altogether new in either public domain or in official communications, the DMK government has been adhereing to its use fully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021