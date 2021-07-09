Three Indian Americans named to AAPI Victory Alliance Board

Three Indian American experts from diverse fields have been added to the think tank advisory board of AAPI Victory Alliance.

Those named in the advisory board on Thursday include Manish Bapna, Pawan Dhingra and Sangay Mishra.

Bapna is the interim president and CEO of the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Dhingra is a professor in the Department of American Studies and Contributing Faculty Department of Anthropology/Sociology at Amherst College. Mishra is an Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations (August 2021) at Drew University.

These advisory board members are experts in various fields, from immigration to library science to media studies to climate change, and are eager to apply their substantive knowledge and a passion for their communities to help shape the mission and agenda of this think tank, AAPI (American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin) Victory Alliance said in a statement.

AAPI Victory Alliance chair member Dr. Tung Nguyen said that the new advisory board will shape the mission of the first-ever AAPI think tank.

“These leaders are experts in their respective fields and have years of experience in shaping policy goals and issues that benefit the AAPI community. They are the best of what our communities have to offer and will represent the think tank well,” he said.

“We are beyond excited to work with our new advisory board members to advance a bold agenda that propels the AAPI community towards equity. This is the first step towards moving out of invisibility. Today and everyday, AAPIs matter and our communities and our strategic priorities will help shape the national agenda,” he said.

